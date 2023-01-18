On the first cold walking day of the winter the bitter chill and anticipation of wintery showers and a strong wind was enough to put off some members. Nevertheless, 10 hardy and determined walkers wrapped up and set out in the biting wind for this walk on open moorland near Princetown.
They were lucky that most of the rain passed them by and they even enjoyed one or two short spells of sunshine.
The ground was very wet and boggy and small springs became fast flowing streams. The group set out from Four Winds Car Park at Merrivale, site of the former Foggintor School.
The school opened around 1915 for local children and closed in 1936. There was a main building, separate boys’ and girls’ playgrounds, a playing field and the schoolmaster’s house and garden which later became the private dwelling ‘Four Winds’.
By the 1960s, the buildings became derelict and were finally demolished in the 1960s. There is still evidence of the buildings on the site. (https://dartmoorexplorations.co.uk/foggintor-school-and-school-house/)
The group headed west towards the prehistoric remains of a large bronze age settlement which straddles both sides of the Princetown to Tavistock road.
The remains of the site include the impressive Merrivale Stone Rows, a stone circle, a menhir (standing stone), a cist and several burial cairns. The route continued south passing the nearby privately owned Vixen Tor on the right.
The walkers crossed the Pila Brook at Little Wonders Bridge entering a beautiful ancient oak woodland where the sight of dense moss and plants clinging to granite boulders and old oaks is quite stunning.
Climbing up out of this lovely woodland they headed towards King Tor passing just below the summit and reached the disused Swelltor Quarries, a fascinating, atmospheric site full of industrial architectural interest. Granite from the quarries was used in the construction of the Old London Bridge. 650 corbels were cut for the bridge but not all were used and a dozen abandoned corbels remain on site beside the path.
As it was so bitterly cold the ramblers decided shortly afterwards to return to their cars and completed a distance of just under five miles. Hot refreshments and a warm welcome were very much appreciated at the Old Police Station Tea Room in Princetown.
As ever, new walkers are always welcome. You should be suitably attired for all weather conditions, including sturdy footwear and bring a drink and a packed lunch.
Meet at the post office in George Street, Okehampton on Sundays ready to leave at 9.30am.
Next week’s walk will be from Coldridge. Members share cars so please be there in plenty of time so the group can leave promptly.
Car drivers with spare seats are encouraged to meet at the post office to offer lifts to non-drivers.