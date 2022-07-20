More CCTV cameras in town
Saturday 30th July 2022 1:30 pm
The installation of more CCTV cameras in Okehampton will go ahead despite delays in the installation of lighting in the area.
However, the town council has now decided that it will go ahead with the installation of the CCTV cameras as it has already received a quote for the work.
Fears over rising costs has meant that the council will go ahead with the CCTV camera plans to prevent a new quote for the work which could be higher.
Lighting was due to be installed before work was done to set up the cameras but plans were put on hold as the lighting work was not finished in time.
