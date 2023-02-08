Helene Cox from the Tor Support Services, said: ‘For the first time we exceeded 200 referrals to the Tor Support. We actually counted 159 young people, and that’s up from 128 the previous year, which was already up from the previous year and we’ve delivered about 1,400 family counselling sessions. Again, that’s a significant increase on the previous year. We’re running about 50 counselling sessions a week and we’ve increased the number of counsellors that we use in volunteers and unpaid counsellors and some of them are doing more hours.’