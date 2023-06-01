The difficulties drivers face travelling along Station Road is well-known as the number of cars parked along both sides of the road can make it difficult, especially for larger vehicles, to pull in to allow oncoming vehicles to pass. Cllr Tony Leech also noted that proposed parking restrictions on Fore Street could alleviate the difficulties of problem parking in the area which has made it difficult for vehicles to rejoin the main road or caused the road section to become blocked by delivery vans parking there for extended periods of time. Councillors agreed to support the proposal to extend double yellow lines to both sides of Merrivale Road as traffic backlog is often caused by lorries struggling to exit the road.