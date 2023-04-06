oKEHAMPTON roller disco sessions are back with two new sessions at Parklands Leisure Centre on Sunday (April 16).
The first session will be for beginners, with qualified coaches on hand to help from 10.30am to 12pm, followed by a session for intermediates with speed skating, games and dances from 12.30 to 2pm.
Participants are welcome to bring their own skates but they may be checked over and spectators are asked to be kept to a minimum — both for safety reasons.
For more information and to secure your slot (as they are limited), visit the following web address: shorturl.at/jtCF7