Motorbike rider killed in crash named

Thursday 18th August 2022 8:25 am
motorbike rider Mark Colwill, from Ashwater, Beaworthy, who died in a crash at Sandymoor Cross between Holsworthy and Ashwater on Wednesday, August 10 ()
A motorcyclist who died following a collision on Wednesday last week near Holsworthy has been named by police.
Motorbike rider Mark Colwill, 58, was involved in a collision with a white Ford Transit van at Sandymoor Cross between Holsworthy and Ashwater at around 6.30pm on Wednesday, August 10.
Mr Colwill was airlifted to Derriford Hospital in Plymouth but sadly died of his injuries.
His family have paid tribute to ‘a loving son, husband, brother and devoted dad and grandad’ who was taken far too soon and would be forever in their hearts.
The driver of the van was uninjured. Police would like to speak to anyone who witnessed the collision or with dashcam footage. Call 101, quoting log number 0757 10/08/22.
