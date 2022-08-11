Motorcyclist killed in collision near Holsworthy
A motorcyclist has died following a collision yesterday [Wednesday] at Sandrymoor Cross between Holsworthy and Ashwater.
The incident happened at approximately 6.30pm and involved a white Ford Transit van and a red motorcycle.
As a result of the collision, a 57-year-old man was airlifted to Derriford Hospital where he sadly died of his injuries. The driver of the van was uninjured.
Officers from the Specialist Roads Policing Team and collision investigators attended the scene. They will be conducting a full investigation in relation to the collision.
Officers would like to thank the public for their patience whilst the roads at the scene were closed.
Police would like anyone who witnessed the collision or anyone with dashcam footage to Please get in touch via the Force website or by telephone on 101, quoting log number 757 10/08/22.
