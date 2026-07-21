Riders were treated to hot refreshments at the Waterloo Cross Inn in Uffculme, where they met up with Santas from Teignmouth and Exeter. They then carried on to South Molton Town Square for the South Molton Mayor's Fundraiser Event for Children’s Hospice South West, and stayed for over an hour to enjoy the town, mingle and wow the crowds of onlookers. There was also family fun and entertainment in the South Molton Pannier Market, and a summer car boot sale.