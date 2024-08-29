Police were called at around 5.30pm on August 28 following reports of a motorist driving north on the southbound A30 carriageway between the Okehampton and Exeter areas.
Later that evening officers were called to Hill Barton Road in Exeter following reports of the same vehicle again on the wrong side of the road.
The vehicle came to a stop after colliding with a central reservation nearby.
A man in his 80s from Exeter was located and arrested on suspicion of driving without due care and attention.
He was then dearrested, taken to hospital and left in the care of hospital staff. Enquiries are ongoing.