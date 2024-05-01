Local MP Mel Stride has lent his support to a Drewsteignton pub that is preparing to submit an application to the Community Ownership Fund to continue refurbishing the building.
The Central Devon MP paid a special visit to the Drewe Arms community pub, which opened its doors for the first time in two years last month.
Since its refurbishment and subsequent reopening, there has been heavy footfall. However, problems still exist with the fabric of the ancient building, so Drewe Arms is preparing to submit an application to the Community Ownership Fund.
Mr Stride said: “It was great to see the team again, and to find the pub in such good hands and doing so well. I have written in support of the funding bid, which I hope will see further investment into this fantastic community asset.”
When the Drewe Arms closed in 2022, a group of locals formed a community benefit society hoping to purchase the pub. Over 600 individuals from the community stepped up as shareholders and raised the necessary funds to buy and renovate the pub.
The refurbishment was a formidable undertaking, spanning several months, with over fifty volunteers dedicating their time and effort to clean, scrub, and restore the building.
The Community Ownership Fund is a £150 million Government fund that supports community groups across the UK in taking ownership of assets that are at risk of being lost to the community.
The fund opened in July 2021 and will close in March 2025.