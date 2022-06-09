MP backs more weapons for Ukraine

MP Mel Stride has backed the pledge of weapons for Ukraine.

CENTRAL DEVON MP Mel Stride has backed the announcement by Defence Secretary Ben Wallace that the UK will step up its supplies of weapons to Ukraine.

This week the Government confirmed it will provide Ukraine with the cutting edge M270 weapon system, which can strike targets up to 80km away with pinpoint accuracy, and will also supply M31A1 munitions at scale.

The decision by the Defence Secretary comes in response to requests from Ukrainian forces for longer range precision weapons in order to defend themselves from Russian heavy artillery, which has been used to devastating effect in the eastern Donbas region.

Mr Wallace said: ‘As Russia’s tactics change, so must our support to Ukraine. These highly capable multiple-launch rocket systems will enable our Ukrainian friends to better protect themselves against the brutal use of long-range artillery, which Putin’s forces have used indiscriminately to flatten cities. ‘

Ukrainian troops will be trained on how to use the launchers in the UK, so that they can maximise the effectiveness of the systems.

Mr Stride said he supported the move.