We are getting confusing messages from the Government on this. Ministers have said they believe in investing for economic growth, and they have announced a significant amount of extra capital spending since coming into office. But transport does not seem to have been much of a focus for this spending, in fact projects have been cancelled and funding withdrawn in a number of cases. Often the rhetoric seems positive but the substance does not seem to match the words. If the Government wants growth, transport should surely be a more important part of its agenda.