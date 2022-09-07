MP welcomes additional funding for rural businesses
CENTRAL Devon MP Mel Stride has welcomed £110 million of additional levelling up funding to support rural businesses such as farms, wedding venues and pubs.
The Rural England Prosperity Fund, worth up to £110 million, will be delivered by eligible local authorities and give local leaders a greater say in investment than they previously had under EU schemes.
It will be in addition to the £2.6 billion allocated via the UK Shared Prosperity Fund (UKSPF) to support levelling up across the UK.
The funding will be invested in projects which will boost productivity and create rural job opportunities. Investment will be based on local priorities and support investment in projects such as grants for:
Converting farm buildings to other business uses e.g. farm shops.
Rural tourism, such as investments in visitor accommodation.
Capital grants for provision of gigabit-capable digital infrastructure at hubs such as village halls, pubs and post offices for community use.
Capital grants to develop, restore or refurbish local natural, cultural and heritage assets and sites.
New footpaths and cycle paths, particularly in areas of health need, or capital grants to enable people to develop volunteering and social action projects.
The funding coincides with the release of a ‘Delivering for Rural England’ report which outlines how the needs of rural communities will be at the heart of the government’s approach to levelling up.
Mel Stride, who represents one of the most rural constituencies in England, including around half of Dartmoor, said:
‘This £110 million of additional levelling up funding, specifically for rural communities, is really good news. Our constituency has already benefited from a new rail service and from funding boosts for rural schools, and I hope we will see more local projects benefit from this extra funding to help rural communities unleash their potential.’
