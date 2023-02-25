The Government has announced funding of £440,000 to Dartmoor National Park to prevent the closure of Princetown Visitor Centre after West Devon MP Sir Geoffrey Cox went into battle to save it.
This significant government funding boost for Dartmoor National Park comes after Sir Geoffrey held a series of meetings with the Secretary of State, Therese Coffey, and Minister for Natural Environment and Land Use, Trudy Harrison MP after receiving news that the closure of the centre was being considered due to financial pressures faced by the national park authority.
During the meetings, Sir Geoffrey impressed upon ministers the significance of the Visitor Centre and the National Park to local communities, and his deep concerns over the financial strains the Dartmoor National Park Authority was under.
Sir Geoffrey said: “I have been in intensive negotiations with the Secretary of State for Environment, Food and Rural Affairs and the Minister for Natural Environment and Land Use to fight the battle for more resources for the National Park, upon being notified of the risk to the Visitor Centre.
“I am delighted that the National Park will be receiving £440,000 of additional government support to prevent the closure of the Princetown Visitor Centre. I recognise the vital importance of the Princetown Visitor Centre and of the DNP to our community. It is up to the DNPA now to work out a long-term future for the Centre and to concentrate on the other priorities, such as adequate numbers of rangers, that the public want.”