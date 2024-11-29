MPs have voted in favour of the assisted dying Bill after an emotional five hour debate in the House of Commons this afternoon.
There were 330 votes in favour and 275 votes against – a majority of 55.
Those in favour of the Bill welcomed the vote as giving people who are terminally ill with no quality of life the choice to end their own lives. The Bill is claimed to include the most safeguards of any country which has adopted the principle.
However, those against it say that there are dangers that the Bill could effectively make people feel pressurised into ending their lives if they feel they are a burden to their families. Also, pressure groups representing disabled people say they would be at risk under the Bill of being pressurised into assisted dying as the ‘easy way out’.
Opponents also fear that the NHS and social care will not be able to cope with implementing the new law and many said that they would prefer palliative care to be improved.
Dame Esther Rantzen, who has been diagnosed with terminal lung cancer. has long campaigned for the right to end one’s life. She said she was “absolutely thrilled” with the result.
Kim Leadbeater, Labour MP, whose private members bill this was, said she was overwhelmed by the yes vote and that the debate was respectful and compassionate. She said if there were amendments to make she was ready to listen. All the issues raised must be championed, including palliative care, the rights of disabled people and the NHS.
Local MPs voted as follows: Mel Stride (Central Devon, Con) yes; Sir Geoffrey Cox (Torridge and Tavistock, Con) no; Rebecca Smith (South West Devon, Con) no; Anna Gelderd (South East Cornwall, Labour) yes.
Rebecca Smith said before the vote: “I will be voting against the bill to legalise assisted suicide. You can judge a nation by how it cares for its most vulnerable and I do not believe examples from other countries, or the analysis of the bill that has shown that legalising assisted suicide is in the best interests of those we have a duty to protect.
“I also do not believe the bill is safe or workable and will be entirely the wrong kind of burden on our NHS and justice system. Our focus going forward should be on getting palliative and social care right and I welcome calls for a Palliative Care Commission to do just this.”
This is not the end of the Bill’s progress as it will next be scrutinised line by line by MPs and any amendments voted on before being finally adopted.