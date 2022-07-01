Mum’s 70-mile cycle to make daughter’s dream come true

Sam Slocombe (centre) is cycling 70 miles in the hope of taking her daughter, Paige (far left) to Harry Potter Studios. ( Sam Slocombe )

Mum Sam Slocombe is on dual mission to make her daughter’s dream of visiting the Harry Potter Studios come true and raise money for the Devon Air Ambulance.

An Okehampton spin instructor, Sam and her supporters have set themselves the challenge of cycling 70 miles in five hours in the hope of raising enough money to cover the costs of tickets to the Harry Potter Studios.

Any funds left over, Sam plans to donate to the Devon Air Ambulance which Sam said has saved her daughter’s life many times.

Sam’s daughter, Paige, has a severe epilepsy condition, known as Dravet Syndrome, which has caused her to experience life-threatening seizures and deal with additional learning disabilities.

Sam said: ‘There was a time when the ambulance was called out every two weeks and being resusitated every two weeks. I’m not exaggerating when I say I think I’ve resusitated her more than 100 times.’

Sam’s decision to complete a 70-mile spin-a-thon started earlier this year, when Paige suffered a severe seizure.

She said: ‘It started in March when Paige had a really bad seizure and so I was unable to go to work. My students then found out about Paige and her condition and decided they’d like to do something to help.

‘A group has already done a 70 mile coast-to-coast cycle from Exmouth to Instow, but I don’t do cycling outside so I decided to do something similar inside.’

A visit to Harry Potter Studios is just one of the items on Paige’s bucket list which the family are hoping to complete now the covid pandemic has ended.

‘About two in ten children with Dravet Syndrome die before the age of ten,’ said Sam.

‘Paige is nine now, coming up for ten, so we are hoping to celebrate this milestone by completing some of the things on her bucket list which she has missed out on because of covid.’