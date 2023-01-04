New mum Jasmine Gilkes, said: ‘Now that we don’t have the resources to do it every week it’s brilliant that it’s here and then you can go to Bounce and Rhyme afterwards and meet other babies. As a new mum, it’s been fantastic. Otherwise, I’m not sure where I’d weigh my baby, feeding her myself I want to know she’s putting on weight, she’s doing well and I can do that here.