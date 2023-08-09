A MURAL of children’s artwork has been unveiled at an Okehampton primary school after artists’ worked alongside pupils to create it
The artwork was created by children after a local housing association provided a donation to make it happen.
Colleagues from local social housing provider LiveWest initially volunteered to create a sensory garden by the playground at Okehampton Primary School which formed part of a Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust AWE Project to creatively improve the outside space for schools using donations from local businesses and individuals.
But colleague volunteers wanted to support the school more, so LiveWest gave a donation of over £650 to develop the project further. It funded two local artists to work with pupils from every key stage two class to develop a piece of art connecting children to nature that families would see as they entered from the school playground.
Pupil, Paige, who took part said: “I really enjoyed expressing myself through art.”
Another pupil, Aimee, said: “We included other people’s art with our own to make one big picture.”
Pupil, Aiden, added: “I liked all the bright colours and all the amazing nature scenes.”
Artist Mary Osborne facilitated workshops with the pupils to create the artwork around the theme being connected to nature. It was then developed into a mural using every child’s design by artist Franca Westaway who spent hours laying out their artwork and weaving it together, so it works as one cohesive piece of art.
The artwork had been installed but was covered up as a surprise for parents and their children. It was unveiled by Rachel Holland, Year 6 teacher and pupils from the school and everyone was excited to see the finished art go on display.
Melissa Trudgill, community engagement manager for Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust manages the successful programme of ‘AWE’ (awe, wonder, environment) projects for the organisation.
Melissa said: “It was amazing to have this piece of art created by local artists working with the children from Okehampton Primary School. Every individual drawing by the children was included thanks to the amazing skills of Franca Westaway who managed to make it into one cohesive piece of beautiful art. It has really brightened this entrance way for parents and children.”
Sally Huxen, headteacher of Okehampton Primary School, said: “We are thrilled to have our new art exhibit installed and we would like to express our deepest thanks to LiveWest.”
Rachel Holland, Year 6 Teacher, said: “The children have worked really hard creating designs about protecting the environment and we are really proud of the end result.”
LiveWest has 480 homes in the area, so it wanted to help with the project for children of residents attending the school. This piece of art is an extension of the sensory area for the school LiveWest also supported, so children have a quiet place in the playground but also a connection to nature as that is important for wellbeing.
LiveWest also previously completed an AWE project with Dartmoor Multi Academy Trust at St James Primary School in Okehampton where LiveWest colleague volunteers created a forest school area and donated a wooden arch.
Alison Knight, community connector for LiveWest, said: “I was delighted to attend the opening of the amazing piece of artwork connecting children to nature. I’m so pleased the children enjoyed getting creative and it was great to hear what they thought of doing a project like this.
“The mural asks children what nature represents to them and brings together all their designs into a wonderful, inspiring piece of art. This is a great example of LiveWest being more than just a housing provider, we have invested in a positive way in the communities in which our residents live, and we really hope everyone enjoyed taking part in this.”