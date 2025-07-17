This July, gardeners are being urged to create wild patches as part of a new campaign to make more spaces with natural insect food and nesting materials for native hedgehogs.
The new ‘Go WILD for Hedgehogs’ campaign from Hedgehog Street – run by wildlife charities People's Trust for Endangered Species (PTES) and The British Hedgehog Preservation Society (BHPS) – simply involves leaving a wild, undisturbed patch in a garden and recording its location online. Not only does this create much-needed food and shelter for hedgehogs, but also tells conservationists at PTES and BHPS where hedgehog havens are.
The campaign begins this summer when people in all corners of the UK are asked to choose a patch, strip or corner of their garden to leave undisturbed, untrimmed, and simply let it grow. Once selected, you will then just need to upload photos and record the location online. To go the extra mile, Hedgehog Street suggests planting wildflower seeds in autumn to further attract pollinators and other insects the following year. Throughout the year Hedgehog Street will share updates and top tips such as how to maximise wild patches, what to look out for and other ways to help hedgehogs as the seasons change.
Grace Johnson, hedgehog officer for Hedgehog Street said: “Wild patches are a brilliant way to help hedgehogs, and best of all, they’re minimal effort and cost! By simply allowing an area to grow a little wild and undisturbed, you can help to create a diverse habitat that’s perfect for hedgehogs and other garden wildlife in the heart of our villages, towns and cities. Instead of weeding and mowing, sit back, relax and watch nature thrive in your garden.”
According to the State of Britain’s Hedgehogs 2022 report published by BHPS and PTES, rural populations have plummeted by between 30-75 per cent since 2000.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.