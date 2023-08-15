Father Anil Kumar Gundabathina will be replacing Father Darline Joseph Marianathan at St Boniface Okehampton & Holy Family Chagford in the middle of September 2023. He has previously spent some time at St Boniface Church in Okehampton so is not a stranger to the congregation there. He shares Indian heritage with Father Darline, who has mentored him since he came to the UK two years ago.