The Wellbeing Cafe has received a £100 grant from Okehampton United Charities (OUC) and the National Grid to enable it to open a new drop-in session on Monday evenings.
The first walk-in session was held last week (December 4), at which the cheque was presented, and was attended by Allenton Fisher on behalf of OUC.
Gemma Patridge from the Wellbeing Cafe explained why she and her staff had decided to set up the new initiatuve.
She said: “We were really aware that the support out there is generally during the day between 9am and 5pm. So, anybody who’s in work or has family commitments or for whatever reason can’t get there.
“We wanted to try and provide that space if they were struggling to get some support and advice or come in for a cup of tea and a chat.”
Gemma also added that the cafe’s Teen-Space initiative was also proving to be popular, with 24 teenagers attending the last session - the most the cafe has ever had before.
The cafe also offers a Knit and Natter session on Tuesdays from 10am onwards and can offer support for anyone struggling as all staff have mental health training.
The new drop-in session will take place on Monday evenings between 5pm and 7pm at the cafe and is open to all.
The Wellbeing Cafe was set up in August 2022 to support local people’s mental health and make Okehampton and the surrounding area a suicide safer place.
Anyone wishing to donate to the Wellbeing Cafe, can do so either by cash or card in the cafe or by BACS using the details: Name - My Way Support CIC, Sort Code - 53-50-28, Account Number - 51609428, with the reference “donation.”