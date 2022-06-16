New families attend service in Ukrainian

A SPECIAL church service was held in Ukrainian at Toast Coffee shop in Market Street, Okehampton on Sunday morning.

Hosted by the Inspiration Church, who are based in Okehampton, it was attended by many of the new to the area Ukrainian families.

The service was introduced by Cllr Rev Mike Davies and then Cllr Caroline Mott (mayor of West Devon) and Cllr Martin Littlejohns (deputy chair of Okehampton Hamlets Parish Council) welcomed the Ukrainian families to the town and area.

Rev Davies who has previously ministered in Ukraine on several occasions thought it would be a good idea to host a service actually in the Ukrainian language.

The main sermon was provided by Pastor Slava Nod, who is himself a Ukrainian and pastored churches in the Ukraine over many years.

The service was emotional at times, and for obvious reasons.

Slava spoke in Ukrainian with interpretation into English by Slava’s wife Jess.

Inspiration Church are now looking to hold further services for the local Ukrainian families.