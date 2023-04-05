A not-for-profit, community interest company based near Hatherleigh has opened a new changing places toilet this week, which serves as a facility accessible to all.
The new facility at Made-Well, based at West Fishleigh Farm, was officially opened by Hatherleigh ward borough councillor Patrick Kimber on Tuesday afternoon.
Changing Places Toilets (CPT) in England are larger accessible toilets, with equipment such as hoists, curtains, adult-sized changing benches and space for carers. By installing the CPT, Made-Well aim to improve accessibility and ensure opportunities are fully inclusive.
The company’s fundraising journey for inclusive toilets began in 2018 when the community exposed the absolute need of this facility in the local area.
In March 2022 the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities awarded £40,000 to West Devon Borough Council to support the installation of Changing Places at Made-Well and the company continued its quest to raise the remainder of the funds required.
In June 2022 Made-Well secured further funding from National Lottery Funding to the sum of £49,060.
Speaking before cutting the rope, Cllr Kimber said: ‘I am delighted to open the new changing places toilet at Made-Well CIC. This facility will offer people with disabilities and their carers more freedom to enjoy Made-Well and the local area.
‘After consultation with stakeholders Made-Well made it their mission to source funds for the installation of a CPT. There were many challenges along the way. The coronavirus pandemic, insufficient funds and the economic crisis, to name a few barriers!
Due to the hard work and dedication of the Made-Well team, who never gave up despite many obstacles, Made-Well secured the funding needed.
‘An extra special thank you goes to Peter Haines, also known as grandbob (Ellie Haines grandad) for his generous donation to our CPT.
‘Here we are today proudly officially opening this new facility to our community.’
Made-Well was established in August 2007 with the primary aim of promoting community inclusion, helping people access leisure activities and day trips individually or as a group and supporting people to develop social skills and natural support networks. Amongst a myriad of other outcomes, the company aspires to help people reduce isolation and loneliness, gain life skills to enhance their personal indpendence and connect them with their community.