Over several months two nature lovers have created a tree walk in Okehampton for locals to enjoy.
Amanda Jones and Alan Francis’ carefully planned walk starts in Simmons Park and goes along Crediton Road and through Abbeyford Wood before concluding in Hameldown.
The pair are running a challenge to name each tree, to submit your entries, email: [email protected]
The whole route is accessible apart from the upper churchyard, Abbeyford Woods and Ball Hill which will need a good mobility scooter due to the terrain and inclines.
Walkers can post their photos and ideas onto the ‘Okehampton Tree Walk’ Facebook page.
More information and the full route can be found on the group’s Facebook page.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.