St James Primary School in Okehampton has finally opened its long-awaited playing field after six years of planning delays.
The school recently celebrated their first sports day with the new field, which is a significant change for the pupils as they previously had to travel to Okehampton College for similar events.
Headteacher Maria Hazlewood said: “It was wonderful to finally be able to use our own field for sports day and to welcome our community into the space for the first time,
“This has been a long journey, and we are so pleased our children can now enjoy the field as it was always intended.
“This field has brought so much joy already – it’s more than just grass; it’s a place where learning, play and community spirit grow side by side.”
Children at St James have shared their enthusiasm for the new space in their own words: “It makes me feel happy and excited to run around in the grass without fear of scraping my knees!” – Toby (Year 3); “I really like the field because it's a big space with lots of wildlife. It is important for us to look after wildlife and it means we can observe it and learn more about it.” – Willow (Year 4); “The day the field opened was important to our class – it’s part of our St James journey.” Jack (Year 4); “Now we can play football whenever we want and I think it’s brought the school community together.” Charlie (Year 4); “I like the field because it has helped our PE by letting us do more sports in a bigger space. You can run around and play with your friends!” – Daniella (Year 4).
The next big event the field will be used for is the school’s St James Festival Feast and Rainbow Day on July 11, with families invited to bring picnics and enjoy performances from all year groups.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.