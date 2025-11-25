A new Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) joined Okehampton Police earlier this month, after recently completing her training.
PCSO Rebecca Watts started her role on November and is based at Okehampton Police Station. She has already begun patrolling the area and introducing herself to people in the community, local businesses, primary schools and partners.
PCSO Watts said: “I spent the last three years working as a call handler at Devon & Cornwall Police Headquarters, so I have experience and understanding of the varied nature of policing which has helped me to step into this role with confidence and compassion.
“I grew up in Okehampton and moved back to live in the area in 2009, with my husband, two daughters and my two dogs. Okehampton is our home, and I am truly passionate about making a difference in my community.
“It means a lot to me that I can be the friendly reassuring face that my community feels comfortable to come and speak to about any concerns they have; someone they feel safe to turn to in a time of need.
“Remember, your local policing teams are here to help. So, when you see us out on patrol, please stop and have a chat with us; tell us what’s going well or what we could do better. The more we know, the better we can deal with any problems in the area.”
PCSO Watts has also been working with Okehampton College as part of an ongoing project to educate students about cyber safety.
PCSOs support the work of other policing teams across Devon & Cornwall Police by providing a visible presence on the streets. They build valuable relationships within the community and work to prevent crime, and to tackle disorder and anti-social behaviour.
For the latest updates and crime prevention advice in Okehampton, follow the team on Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/OkehamptonPolice/
