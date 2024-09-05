TWO new police officers in the Okehampton area will be out meeting the public over the next few days at local libraries.
Police Community Support Officer (PCSO) Sean Jones will be holding a community drop in event in Okehampton Library in North Street, Okehampton on Monday, September 9 between 1pm and 3pm.
He will also be at Chagford Library in the Jubilee Hall in Chagford on Tuesday, September 10 between 3pm and 5pm.
PCSO Jones said: “It will be a good chance for us to engage with the community and answer any questions or concerns people have, as well as passing on advice if they want it. I will also bring along some finger printing kits for any children to take part in.”
Sean is also due to attend Made-Well near Hatherleigh tomorrow, Friday, September 6.
He said: “They are a community support group specialising in helping those living with learning disabilities, physical disabilities, mental illness, and loneliness by introducing them into gardening, workshops, and animal care. I met the group at the Okehampton Show and said I would bring along the police Land Rover for them to sit in and take photos of.”
Sean works across the large Okehampton area, as well as surrounding towns such as Hatherleigh and North Tawton and smaller rural villages and hamlets. He can often be seen on foot patrol with his colleague PCSO Dave Condron.
The pair joined the neighbourhood police team a few months ago and are getting to know the local communities, as well as working closely with partner agencies and retailers.
As part of their duties, they support police colleagues by collecting CCTV for evidence and carrying out house to house enquiries when necessary. Sean has a background in customer service management while Dave worked in the armed forces; they are both enjoying the change of career.
West Devon Sector Inspector Nathan Walker said: “I am very happy to welcome, our new PCSOs, Dave and Sean, to the Okehampton policing team. They are a great addition to the community and will be working hard to help people connect with local services in Okehampton and the surrounding towns and villages.
“Dave and Sean are friendly and approachable and have been working over the summer to be present at events and build relationships with communities across West Devon. I have received several messages praising their work and the team’s increased presence in the local area.
“If you see Dave and Sean out and about please say hello, ask questions and pass any information you feel is relevant to our policing activities. I would also like to remind local people in the area that Okehampton police station in Barton Road has a public enquiry office if you wish to report a matter face to face or ask a question in person.”
If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact independent charity Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.