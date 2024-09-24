South West Water has renewed its commitment to improving the management of natural assets and resources by resigning the Catchment Management Declaration.
The declaration brings together businesses from across sectors with stakeholders from UK governments and non-government organisations to tackle the collective challenge of water stresses through catchment management.
South West Water (SWW) signed the new declaration at the World Water Congress in Toronto with seven water companies who formed The UK Pavilion – a collaboration to represent the UK’s water industry at the conference.
Carolyn Cadman, SWW director of natural resources, said: “We’re passionate about working in partnership to safeguard natural water resources across our region and working in partnership with like-minded organisations to achieve real benefits for water quality and the environment.”
South West Water’s catchment management programme, Upstream Thinking, applies natural solutions to reduce the agricultural impact on biodiversity and water quality. It aims to support farmers by providing long-term resilience to climate change.