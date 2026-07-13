The quirks of North Tawton’s local politics have become the focus of a new tongue-in-cheek vlog series.
North Tawton Podcast Vlog has prompted debate in the town for its satirical take on local council affairs, which the creators, who give their names only as ‘Shane from Down Under’ and “Andy” say is aimed at providing entertainment while encouraging residents to scrutinise decision-makers more thoroughly.
They have chosen to remain anonymous, they say, in order to let “the humour flow more freely” and “to say, with a smile, what might otherwise be said through gritted teeth”.
They said: “[Residents] have been informed while being entertained—and, occasionally, while enjoying a much-needed laugh. Our purpose is not simply to laugh at the council, but we will certainly highlight the absurdity of particular decisions and behaviours when it arises.
“The missteps, eccentricities and occasionally narrow horizons of parish council politics are by no means unique to North Tawton; they are a national phenomenon. In many of the stories, the humour practically writes itself.”
The pair have so far discussed some of the most hotly debated matters in town, including the funding of the park’s flagpole, repairs to the church’s lych gate and unintended removal of the town’s old phone box.
Their most recent video covers a suggestion from a councillor that the council should discuss whether to continue to livestream meetings due to her concerns that the videos were being misused, taken out of context and used to lampoon the council, including individual councillors.
The comedy, the vlog’s creators say, is aimed at the council as a public body and is not directed at individual councillors or used to make personal insults. The council should embrace the additional scrutiny rather than fear it, they added.
“If the videos raise uncomfortable questions, the council should not ask how those questions can be silenced; it should ask why they have arisen,” they said.
“The council should not fear questions or waste time debating how to reduce scrutiny, or portray those asking legitimate questions as troublemakers and disruptors. Every resident is entitled to ask questions, challenge decisions and scrutinise those entrusted with public money. That right does not disappear simply because the questions are now being delivered with a little humour.”
Shane and Andy said they consult council minutes, Freedom of Information requests and newspaper reports when researching the topics they wish to cover and, are open about their use of AI. If any clips have been shortened for the videos they make the full unedited clips available on their YouTube channel, adding that they invite viewers to contact them if they feel they have made mistakes and have invited councillors to appear on the videos before.
So far, they said that there had been a mixed response to the videos. Some residents have reacted positively, sending encouraging messages, but the North Tawton Community Facebook group and the town council’s page had blocked them from posting the videos.
Despite some negative reaction, Shane and Andy said they would continue to make the videos and believed that, if livestreaming were stopped, the council would receive public backlash and invite more scrutiny.
North Tawton Town Council has not responded to a request for comment.
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