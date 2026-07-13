Devon and Cornwall Police are inviting residents to meet their local officers at a drop-in session at Merry Go Round in North Tawton at the end of the month
The session will run from 3pm to 4pm on Thursday, July 30 to allow members of the public to raise concerns with officers and find out what the police are doing to tackle crime in the area.
Police are also encouraging members of the public to complete a local priority survey which they will use to inform them of issues residents wish the force to focus on.
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