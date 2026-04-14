The Royal Mail has today unveiled a new set of stamps marking the centenary of the birth of the late Queen Elizabeth.

The 12 stamps have gone on sale online today ahead of what would have been the late Queen’s 100th birthday on Tuesday, April 21, when the stamps will go on general sale.

The main set of eight stamps commemorate the life and work of the late Queen and feature photographs of her throughout her life, from early childhood until late in her reign.

A further four stamps presented in a miniature sheet reflect her lifelong love of horses and dogs.

David Gold, director of external affairs & policy, Royal Mail, said: “With these special stamps, we pay tribute to the late Queen, whose commitment to duty was unparalleled in history.

“The stamps tell the remarkable story of a very public life of dedicated service, and a more private passion for dogs and horses, about which Her Majesty was a renowned expert.”

From her accession to the throne on February 6 1952, the late Queen was an ever-present feature on all stamps sold in Britain. Every stamp created during her reign featured an image of her, usually in the forms of the Wilding portrait, the Machin definitive or the Gillick silhouette.

She also featured on numerous stamps created to mark royal events and anniversaries such as birthdays, jubilees and weddings.

Born in the aftermath of the First World War, Elizabeth II grew into a young woman during the second. She reigned through the Jet Age, the Space Age and the Digital Age. More than half of the nations on Earth today did not exist in their present form when she succeeded her father, King George VI, on February 26 1952. Her coronation took place the following year.

She went on to break the reigning record of her great-great-grandmother Queen Victoria in over seven decades of service, during which she witnessed more change than any of her predecessors.

Queen Elizabeth II understood the monarchy had to move with the times while connecting her people to the traditions that had shaped their country. She was a devout Supreme Governor of the Church of England, a proud Head of the Armed Forces and a diligent Head of the Commonwealth.

Queen Elizabeth had a lifelong passion for animals, especially horses and dogs, and was devoted to her family. She loved being surrounded by children, grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

The stamps and a range of collectible products are available to pre-order from today, Tuesday, April 14, and at https://tinyurl.com/4wauwm3f or by telephone on 03457 641641

The much-loved late Queen Elizabeth II features on a new set of Royal Mail stamps to mark the centenary of her birth. Here is her coronation. ( Royal Mail )

The much-loved late Queen features on a new set of Royal Mail stamps to mark the centenary of her birth. Here is a collectible version available online. ( Royal Mail )

The much-loved late Queen Elizabeth II features on a new set of Royal Mail stamps to mark the centenary of her birth. Here she gazes adoringly at one of her horses. ( Royal Mail )

The much-loved late Queen Elizabeth II features on a new set of Royal Mail stamps to mark the centenary of her birth. Here she is as a youngster with a pet dog. ( Royal Mail )

The much-loved late Queen Elizabeth II features on a new set of Royal Mail stamps to mark the centenary of her birth. Here she is as a with a pet corgi. ( Royal Mail )

The much-loved late Queen Elizabeth II features on a new set of Royal Mail stamps to mark the centenary of her birth. She is pictured on duty at the Trooping of the Colour. ( Royal Mail )

The much-loved late Queen Elizabeth II features on a new set of Royal Mail stamps to mark the centenary of her birth. ( Royal Mail )

The much-loved late Queen Elizabeth II features on a new set of Royal Mail stamps to mark the centenary of her birth. Here she is pictured as a young girl with her family. ( Royal Mail )

The much-loved late Queen Elizabeth II features on a new set of Royal Mail stamps to mark the centenary of her birth. Here she is pictured with the now King Charles and Queen Camilla. ( Royal Mail )

The much-loved late Queen Elizabeth II features on a new set of Royal Mail stamps to mark the centenary of her birth. Here she is pictured in the ceremonial royal gold state coach. ( Royal Mail )

The much-loved late Queen Elizabeth II features on a new set of Royal Mail stamps to mark the centenary of her birth. Here she is pictured receiving flowers from the crowds during a walkabout. ( Royal Mail )