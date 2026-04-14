If you are over 75 years old, aged six months and over and immunosuppressed or a resident of a care home for older adults, you can now get your COVID-19 spring vaccination.
Covid-19 spreads easily all year round. It can still be very dangerous and even life threatening, particularly for older people and those with a weakened immune system.
Protection against Covid-19 (either from catching the virus or from a previous vaccination) can fade over time and the circulating strain of the virus can change, so if you are at higher risk of severe illness, it is important that you top up your protection.
The Covid-19 vaccines provide good protection against severe disease, hospitalisation and can protect those most vulnerable from death.
The NHS will be sending invites to those who are eligible, but you do not need to wait for an invite to book.
Matthew Dominey, consultant in public health and screening and immunisation lead, NHS England South West, said: “Covid-19 is still a serious disease and can be
dangerous to those most at risk. Make sure you top up your protection against Covid-19 by getting vaccinated this spring if you are eligible. Those at increased risk from severe illness can get the vaccine, including those aged 75 or over (by 30 June 2025), people with a weakened immune system or who live in an older adult care home.
“Appointments can be booked straight away, and are available at local pharmacies, GP practices and at walk-in clinics. The first appointments will be taking place from 13 April, but don’t get caught out, book your appointment before the end of June to make sure you’re protected this spring.’’
The Covid-19 spring vaccination programme started yesterday, April 13, and will run until|June 30, with the last day to book appointments being 29 June.
In line with expert advice, the vaccination will be offered to the following groups in spring 2026:
- adults aged 75 years and over (including individuals who turn 75 years old by 30 June 2026)
- residents in a care home for older adults
- those aged six months and over with a weakened immune system
Getting your Covid-19 vaccine is very convenient, with hundreds of appointments available every day. You can book an appointment via the NHS app, online on the NHS website, by calling 119 or 18001 119 on a text phone. You can also attend a walk-in site, locations for which can be found on the NHS website. If you receive health care at home, speak with your GP about a home visit.
If you are eligible for both an RSV vaccine and a Covid-19 vaccine you can now book an appointment to receive these at the same time in some locations.
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