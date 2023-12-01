The speed camera at Drakewalls which is one of the two new speed cameras installed along the stretch of the A390 which passes through St Ann's Chapel and Drakewalls has been subjected to vandalism after it was discovered that its wires have been cut.
The speed camera was installed earlier this year after a nine-year battle to improve road safety for pedestrians, such as those walking to and from the nearby schools.
This comes as speed cameras across Cornwall have been subjected to this type of vandalism such as wires being cut or cameras being chopped down.