“My hope is that my charity work will support the Scouts and Brownies. I achieved the Queen’s Guide Badge when I was 13 or 14. It was a lot of hard work, but it stood me in good stead. The laws of the Scout Movement still make me what I am today. The simple promise, that I promise I will do my best to serve other people, is one I still do now. I really do look forward to having some fun this year. But we also have a heck of a lot of work to do.”