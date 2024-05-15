NORTH Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team has received a public award for its community emergency service.
The Mayor's Recognition Award 2023/24 from West Devon Borough Council has been awarded to the team.
A team spokesman said: “This is in recognition for all the team members who at a moment's notice will head out to rescue those in need in whatever the weather or time of day. “The Okehampton-based team provides inland search and rescue services for lost, missing and injured people across Dartmoor and Devon. It is 100% voluntary and on-call 24/7/365 to help those in need. We receive no government funding and rely solely on donations from amazing people like yourself to remain operational.”
The team spends most of its time responding to police requests to search for distressed people who do not want to be found because of emotional trauma. The work can cover rural and urban areas.
Volunteers were also praised for their role in the bomb alert in Plymouth which prompted one of the largest evacuations since the end of the Second World War earlier this year, along with their Tavistock colleagues.
On a happier note, the team supports community events like Ten Tors and was on duty last weekend in case of casualties out on the moors as the heat took its toll on the 2,400 youngsters hiking and camping via Okehampton.
Donations to the team can be made here: https://www.unitylottery.co.uk/causes/north-dartmoor-search-and-rescue/. and here: https://www.justgiving.com/dartmoorsearchandrescue