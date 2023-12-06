AN application has been submitted for the detailed design of 14 houses on a site at Crossroads Farm at Lewdown.
The development proposed by Southern Properties already has outline planning permission (app 0035/16/OPA).
The latest proposal, 3647/23/ARM, is for the detail of the design the houses to be built on the plot, which is land at map reference SX 455868.
The development will be made up of eight properties to be sold on the open market and six affordable homes aimed at local people.
The site is alongside the crossroads beside Lew Trenchard Primary School, at the eastern end of the village.
There are however issues with congestion outside the school when children are dropped off and picked up at the beginning and end of the school day, flagged up by the parish council. It is being proposed that this could be addressed with a parking area within the development, partly for use by parents dropping off their children at the school and also to provide residents with parking.
The proposal is for four two-bed affordable homes and two three-bed affordable homes, while the homes to be sold on the open market would be three four-bed homes, two three-bed homes and three two-bed homes.
The affordable homes are being provided in response to a need identified within the village.
There will be 28 car parking spaces provided and 16 spaces for Lew Trenchard Primary School parents. All the houses within the development woud be two storey and positioned carefully ‘to reduce the impact on the surrounding neighbours’.
Also among planning applications currently with WDBC:
Demolition of a former bakery buiding, provision of a new dwelling and refurbishment of an existing dwelling to create a further two dwellings, The Old Bakery, Exbourne – 2948/23/FUL.
Erection of a barn, Hatherleig, land at SS 533 105 – 3838/23/FUL.
Change of use of holiday cottage to a home, Tarka, Eastern Town, Meeth – 3784/23//FUL.
Erection of new stable and arena with landscaping, East Bowland Farm near Okehampton – 3811/23/FUL.