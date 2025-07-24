NHS patients in the South West are being urged to continue coming forward for care during the upcoming resident doctors’ strike.
The NHS in the South West says it is facing another significant round of industrial action by resident doctors, who are expected to strike from 7am tomorrow (Friday) until 7am on Wednesday, July 30.
Hospitals and local teams have been preparing as usual ahead of this latest round of strikes, with plans in place to minimise disruption to patient care and to ensure life-saving treatment continues.
This will be the 12th strike by resident doctors since March 2023, resulting in 49 days of disruption to NHS services.
NHS England has asked hospital chief executives to keep routine operations going to the fullest extent possible during this round of strikes and only to reschedule appointments and other activity in exceptional circumstances to ensure patient safety.
The NHS is advising the public to continue to attend any planned appointments they have scheduled over the strike period unless they have been contacted to reschedule.
Primary and urgent and emergency care services will continue to be available for those who need them.
The public should use 111 online as the first port of call for urgent but not life-threatening issues during industrial action so that they can be directed to the best place for their needs.
Patients who need emergency medical care should continue to use 999 or come forward to Accident and Emergency as normal.
Dr Trevor Smith, NHS England’s regional medical director for the South West, said: “It’s very disappointing that the industrial action is going ahead, given the impact it will have on individual patients, many of whom will have been waiting a long time for treatment.
“Some cancellations are inevitable as we prioritise emergency care, but we’re doing all we can to keep other services running, so please do attend appointments unless you’re told otherwise.
“And as always, please dial 999 in an emergency, and make use of NHS 111 online, your local pharmacist or GP if it’s less urgent.”
The last round of national industrial action by resident doctors at the end of June last year saw 61,989 inpatient and outpatient appointments rescheduled, with 23,001 staff absent from work due to strike at its peak.
Resident doctors, previously named junior doctors, make up around half of all doctors in the NHS and have up to eight years’ experience working as a hospital doctor, depending on their specialty, or up to three years in general practice.
Full advice for public and patients is available here:
