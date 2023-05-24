Okehampton Town Council unanimously agreed to the burial free-of-charge for a teenager killed ten days after passing her driving test.
Alisha Osman, 17, from Okehampton was fatally injured after a van collided with her car near Stoke Climsland last month.
Following the tragedy, funeral directors approached the town council asking whether it might consider providing a grave space free-of-charge because Alisha was not legally an adult.
Okehampton Town Council offers free-of-charge burials to anyone under the age of 16, but many other councils offer free burials to anyone under the age of 18.