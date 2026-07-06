Hatherleigh Carnival Committee announced last week that there would be no live music in the square this year due to increased workload, rising costs and anti-social behaviour.
In a social media post, the committee said it had taken the “difficult” decision to stop live music acts as litter problems and damage to equipment, property and vehicles due to anti-social behaviour had put extra pressure on a decreasing number of volunteers.
The committee added that it was also facing rising costs as it shouldered the financial burden of repairing damage caused by anti-social behaviour, such as the damage to the stretch tent last year.
However, it will review the situation each year and hopes to bring music back with “greater support, respect, and community responsibility.
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