OkePads successfully delivered CPR training to over 100 pupils from Okehampton’s schools last month in a bid to improve adult confidence in administering first aid.
Over three days, trainer Joe Rice taught 177 Year 5 and 6 pupils, aged nine to 11, from St James Primary and Okehampton Primary School lifesaving first aid, including how to perform CPR, use a defibrillator and respond to choking.
One pupil, Alex, said: “I did not know anything about CPR but now I feel I could save someone if asked to.”
A community first aid workshop will be held on October 2 from 7-9pm at Okehampton Church Hall and is open to anyone over the age of 12. For more information or to book a place, contact [email protected].
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