No Ukrainian refugee homeless in West Devon

As fears of an increase in the number of homeless refugees continue, West Devon Borough Council reported that it had not dealt with any such incidents.

The borough council said that no Ukrainian refugee had approached it claiming homelessness, though it had still organised an emergency rehousing plan in the event that such a circumstance did occur.

West Devon Borough Councillor Barry Ratcliffe said: ‘I think it’s going well; it’s all working.

‘But, if a breakdown did happen, the refugees will be rehoused in the usual way. We would place them in temporary accommodation, usually something like a Premier Inn, and then rehouse then in the normal way when housing becomes available according to urgency.’

According to unofficial government analysis by the Department for Levelling Up, Housing and Communities, at least 660 Ukrainian refugee families across England were granted a prevention or relief duty between February and June. Granting such a duty means that the local council is now responsible for taking steps to prevent or resolve the applicant’s homelessness.

However, across Devon and Cornwall there have been only five reported cases - one in East Devon and four in Exeter.

This is in contrast to Dover and the West Midlands town Dudley which have reported 27 and 22 incidents of Ukrainian refugee homelessness respectively in the same time frame.

But, Cllr Ratcliffe has also pointed out that of the thousands of families who have opened their homes to refugees there are bound to be a few relationships that do not work out.

He said: ‘It is to be expected that some relationships will break down. Some families may not have realised the real cost of taking in a family. They are maybe being financially challenged and have found that the £350 from the government is not enough.

‘Others may have taken in a family thinking it was only going to be an interim situation for the initial six months until permanent accommodation is found, but now realise it could be for longer.’

The Homes for Ukraine scheme, through which many refugee families have entered the UK, was set up in March to tackle the Ukrainian refugee crisis in Europe as millions left their homes to escape war.

By law, anyone who is homeless or facing homelessness can contact their local authority which is obliged to support them in finding a home.