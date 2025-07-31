The public are being asked to nominate their favourite railway station in the South West in a competition.

The nomination phase of the ‘World Cup of Stations’ competition, hosted by the Rail Delivery Group, is steaming ahead, running until Friday, August 22, with a shortlist of 20 to go to a final public vote in October.

The competition aims to highlight human stories celebrating the moments making rail travel truly special.

You can nominating your favourite station on this website: https://www.raildeliverygroup.com/WorldCupOfStations

Passengers are invited to nominate stations that played a life-changing role in their communities or personal lives. The competition is part of Railway 200, the national programme marking 200 years since the birth of the modern railway.