North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team, based in Okehampton, is joining forces with Topsham Brewery to fundraise for a replacement Land Rover.
The team will host an event at Topsham Brewery at Exeter Quay on Saturday, October 18 from 2pm until closing time. The brewery is launching a special edition Mountain IPA as part of the event.
Proceeds will go towards its replacement Land Rover for use in its rescue work on the moor at a likely cost of between £55,000 and £60,000.
North Dartmoor Search and Rescue Team relies on donations and grants from companies, local authorities and members of the public to remain active and fully equipped, as it receives no funding from the government. All members are volunteers.
