North Tawton Jubilee Clock Tower is to undergo a facelift under new plans. The project has been submitted to West Devon Borough Council.
Permission is sought by North Tawton Town Council for a certificate of lawful use for proposed works to the listed building in the town centre square.
The works would comprise replacing the old mortar and old lime fillet, installing new lead plates in post holes and carrying out stone repairs. The previous cement repairs need removing and replacing along with additional pointing of stonework and replacing of cement on the ‘hips’. The leadwork under the weather vane and on the hips and retiling will be included. The application is on the council website: ref 3395/23/CLB
Meanwhile, Paul Quick is formally asking West Devon planners if he requires prior approval for a planned agrcultural storage building 30m long by 14m wide by 6m high at Higher Nichols Nymett Farm, North Tawton. More on this at the council planning portal: ref 3633/23/AGR
Phil Greeno, of Lubricants SW Ltd, at Yelverton Business Park, has applied for a certificate of lawfulness for the proposed siting two shipping containers on an existing concrete yard with a canvas cover over the gap. More on on West Devon Borough Council website planning portal: ref 3527/23/CLP.
Cellnex has applied to West Devon planners for a one-month communcation application to upgrade and install electronic communcation apparatus at Watchtower Field on Reed Farm on Sanctuary Lane, near Hatherleigh. Details on the council website: ref 3651/23/COM
A planned five-bedroom house, breeding lake and three small zooplankton propagation ponds have been refused permission after an appeal by Mr N Berridge. West Devon Borough planners originally refused consent for the site on Legge Farm at Highampton, near Hatherleigh. Details on the council website: Ref 4242/21/FUL
A surface water management system at Bere Alston Fire Station has been given permission by West Devon planners. Details on the council website: ref 2903/23/ARC
Permission has been refused by planners for a pre-fabricated single-storey ‘granny annexe’ under a plan by Anne Taulke-Johnson at Poppy Meadow, Hensbury Lane, Bere Ferrers. Details can be found at West Devon council website: ref 2235/23/FUL. Planners have turned down a project for part change of use of an existing barn for use as a rural workers’ dwelling at Meadow View Farm, Exbourne. Plan details on the West Devon Borough Council website: ref 4401/22/FUL