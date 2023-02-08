North Tawton Town Council has received a complaint from a resident over the decision to fly the Pride flag on the council building for LGBTQ+ history month.
In the letter, the resident argues that by the flying the Pride flag, a symbol of the LGBTQ+ community, the council was failing in its duty to remain impartial and represent the views of the majority.
This follows on from an incident last week in which someone pulled the flags down, damaging the poles in the process. As a result, the flags were replaced with a spare set and the incident reported to the police.