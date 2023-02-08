At the February council meeting (February 7), councillors approved the finance committee’s suggestion for a budget of £174,277 and a precept — the share of council tax which can be used by a parish council — of £144,971 for the financial year 2023/24 which would see a Band D property paying a rate of £203.24 a year — £11.32 more than in the current financial year and an overall precept rise of £10,942.