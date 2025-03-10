A 24-year-old man from North Tawton has pleaded guilty to sending sexual messages to a child and making indecent images of a minor.
Jason Hunt from Mill Lane engaged in sexual communication with an underage girl from May 17 to 23 2024 for the purpose of sexual gratification.
Exeter Magistrates’ Court heard on March 5 how Hunt used vulgar language to communicate with the girl who he did not reasonably believe was 16 or over.
The defendant was also charged with making 40 category A images, 49 category B images and 6 category C indecent images of a child between September 28 2022 and August 2 2023.
Hunt has been placed on unconditional bail until his sentencing at Exeter Crown Court on April 4 2025.