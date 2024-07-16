One parent, who preferred to stay anonymous, said: "Children are distraught. Parents are furious. This is on top of cuts made by DMAT this academic year. I don't feel any issues were resolved, and that seemed to be the general consensus. They were just trying to normalise mixed classes. They are normal in rural areas, but it's not a tiny school, and mixed classes tend to be smaller...most of these mixed classes will be 30+. There were serious concerns raised about the welfare of students, particularly those whose mental health is at most risk when going through change. No solutions were offered. DMAT is killing our schools. The non-DMAT ones are far better resourced."