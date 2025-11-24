North Tawton residents have questioned the suitability of a new footpath as an alternative to a “dangerous” stretch of road entering the south of the town.
Locals have described the footpath as steep, unlit and muddy making it difficult to negotiate especially for parents with pushchairs or nighttime walkers. The path has been suggested as an alternative route to the pavement running along the main road from Cottles View to High Street, which many have called “an accident waiting to happen.”
This stretch of road has long been known as a speeding hotspot with pedestrians facing additional hazards due to a narrow pavement, a lack of streetlighting, and a dip in the road where water often collects creating large puddles.
Despite requests, Devon County Council cannot install streetlighting as the trees lining the west side of the road are protected by a tree preservation order and the land on the east side is privately owned.
A DCC spokesperson outlined alternative measures already taken to improve the situation: “Lighting down as far as Cottles View and the 30mph limit was extended at the end of last month as part of the construction of the new housing estate. There are currently no plans to add further streetlights.
“The town council recently erected a VAS sign [Vehicle Activated Signs that register the speed of a vehicle as it approaches] which will help remind drivers that there is a speed limit in place.
“We are aware that silt causes the drain, opposite the South West Water pumping station, to block; we monitor this at regular intervals and it’s on our list of drains to be cleared. This work is scheduled to be carried out imminently.”
Residents have suggested that the county council light and pave the new footpath and introduce traffic calming measures along the main road.
Chair of North Tawton Town Council Colin Lee said that the council is aware of the safety issues and is continuing to liaise with Devon County Council to improve the situation.
Comments
This article has no comments yet. Be the first to leave a comment.