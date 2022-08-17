North Tawton’s talented new artist prepares to take part in Devon Open Studios
Subscribe newsletter
North Tawton artist Jo Purdue is one of hundreds across Devon who will open their studios to the public this September as part of Devon Open Studios.
This will be the first time Jo has taken part in the annual event which sees Devon-based artists open their doors for two weeks to allow members of the public to view their work and see them in action.
She said: ‘I’m a bit scared. I still need to do a lot of work to get the studio in order. It needs a bit of a tidy up and I’m not quite sure how I’m going to arrange the studio yet.
‘But I’m excited and really glad. There’s a few people who have done it in North Tawton and I’m glad I can join this year. North Tawton has turned into quite an arty town.’
Living so close to Dartmoor, it is no surprise that Jo draws a lot of the inspiration for her paintings from the moor itself, where she enjoys the solitude and dramatic scenery as she walks her dog.
‘I have got a dog so I have to go out walking,’ she said. ‘I just think we are so lucky to live where we do. You can go up there and not see anyone. There’s so much space. I love the fact that the landscape is always different and the weather is so changeable. It’s just as wonderful when there’s grey clouds as when there’s good weather.
‘A lot of my paintings are not of a real space or area but when I go up on to the moor I get inspired.’
Jo said she has always loved painting and has attended many classes but it was only when she was furloughed as a result of the covid pandemic that Jo began to focus on her love of art as a way of escaping from the stress of lockdown.
Following the end of the pandemic, Jo found that she had enjoyed painting so much that she decided to take it up full-time.
‘You can just completely immerse yourself in painting so I think it’s really good for your mental health. I say to my husband “I’m going to the art room for half an hour” and come out four hours later.
‘I’m an artist full-time now. I have always loved painting and it was what I turned to and it just helped me get through lockdown. At the end of last year I was not particularly happy at my old job.
‘Then I had all these paintings and people said I should sell them. I wasn’t sure at first but I got a positive response from them so I decided to take a leap and sell them.’
Though Jo only started painting professionally two years ago, she has proven herself to be a talent to watch - her work was exhibited at the Ruth Smith Gallery in North Tawton, which is run by fellow artist Ruth Helen Smith, during lockdown where her work received many positive comments from members of the public.
‘It was Ruth who started it off for me,’ added Jo. ‘It was during the first lockdown that I had my work in her window as no one could go into the studio due to the restrictions. I got such a positive response.
‘It’s a lovely feeling knowing that people like seeing your work.’
Jo has also had success abroad. During a trip to Andalucia, a region of Spain, Jo was inspired to paint the view from the terrace of the house where she and her husband were staying.
After posting the finished piece online, which received many positive comments and plenty of views, the owners of the holiday house contacted Jo to ask whether she might send them a copy of the painting.
She agreed and two copies now hang in the house - one in the guest area and one in the catering room.
‘We are going back there next year so I get to see them,’ Jo said, smiling.
Following her success, Jo has now gone one step further and will be one of over 300 artists to take part in the Devon Open Studios.
This free event will last from September 10-25, with this year being one of the largest organisers have ever had and will include both new and experienced artists.
This year 366 artists from across Devon will be exhibiting their work and offering visitors the opportunity to see them create their work and join in with artistic activities.
Art on display is set to range from drawing, painting, sculpture, tapestry, ceramics, jewellery and glasswork.
The event is run by Devon Artist Network, a not-for-profit company which promotes all forms of art including exhibitions and workshops.
Anyone interested in visiting venues or in attending any of the activities on offer can pick up guides at local community venues, libraries and tourist offices and can also visit www.devonopenstudios.co.uk where they can download a digital copy of the 2022 guide book.
CommentsTo leave a comment you need to create an account. |